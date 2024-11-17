Shota Imanaga is winning hearts in the baseball community because of his fun-loving attitude. The Cubs pitcher, who put in a stellar effort in his rookie season, imitated a different sporting icon while accomplishing something completely off the field.

In a special video posted on MLB's Instagram page, Imanaga can be seen playing a game on the claw machine. As the Japanese flamethrower picked up and won his prize, he was elated.

What followed was a set of heartfelt reactions from the starter. He completed a miniature SIU celebration, known to be the trademark of soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Imanaga did his own version of the world-famous celebration that was followed up by baby-coddling dance moves and rounded off with a superhero action presentation of the prize.

Earlier this year, the two-time NPB All-Star had made a few celebrations famous of his own. He introduced the "Strikeout Bow," where he would face his back towards the batters and take a bow.

Another of his famous celebrations included the one against the St. Louis Cardinals in mid-June, where he went through seven innings of pitching and made a fiery statement coming off the mound.

Shota Imanaga's 'Go Cubs Go' performance at season-end awards

Starting from his iconic presentation at Wrigley Field after signing a four-year $53 million contract to embracing the city's culture and its sporting heritage, Imanaga has virtually done it all in the first year.

He took it a notch further at the season's All-MLB awards. The 31-year-old was named as a starting pitcher to the All-MLB Second Team. During the ceremony, he was joined by singers on stage to perform the "Go Cubs Go" anthem.

Shota Imanaga was the lone representative for the Cubs in either of the MLB's year-end teams. His stellar 15-3 record with a 2.91 ERA from 29 starts makes him one of the contenders for the Rookie of the Year award.

However, he will face tough competition from Pittsburgh Pirates starter Paul Skenes and San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill, both of whom are in the National League.

