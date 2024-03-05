WATCH: SNY ditches Mets-Astros spring training game coverage to spotlight kids' playful scuffle

A hilarious moment ensued during a live broadcast of a spring training game between the Houston Astros and the New York Mets on SNY. The game that was held at Clover Park was won by the Astros 5-2 but another scuffle gripped the attention of viewers.

In the top of the fifth inning, when the Astros were up by 5-0, cameras turned on two brothers engaging in a playful brawl. The brawl seemingly turned intense, with the big brother making some WWE moves on his younger brother.

Broadcasters Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling and Steve Gelbs gave commentary on the fight while they were at it.

"This is perfect weather if you're a kid—it's hot, it's raining, and it's going to get muddy at some point," Darling said. "The little brother is giving the big brother all he can handle."

Check out this moment:

Per Awful Announcing, the broadcast revealed the end of the brothers' battle a few minutes later. Their mother intervened to break up the altercation as the two boys laughed and attempted to keep it going.

Everything from the rain interrupted Astros vs Mets game

Apart from the hilarious brawl between brothers, the Astros started the game nicely, taking an early 5-0 lead by the top of the fifth inning. However, in the bottom of the fifth, the Mets mounted a comeback with two runs of their own before rain played spoilsport.

For the Astros, catcher Yainer Diaz contributed with a home run and two RBIs in three at-bats. Leadoff hitter Jake Myers also had a couple of hits, scoring two runs and driving in one in three at-bats. Left fielder Corey Julks also blasted a towering home run.

For the Mets, Ben Gamel and Zack Short contributed with an RBI each.

One of the Astros' key starters, Jose Urquidy, started the game with three scoreless innings with two strikeouts and two hits. Adrian Houser started for the Mets but the early onslaught from the Astros hitters restricted him to 1.2 innings, in which he allowed four hits, three earned runs, one walk and two strikeouts.

The game was called off due to rain intervention and both teams will again face off on Wednesday at The BallPark of the Palm Beaches.

