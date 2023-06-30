WATCH: Kid makes clutch crowd catch, saves seatmate from certain injury.

In an adrenaline-filled moment at Houston Astros versus St. Louis Cardinals game, a young MLB fan became an instant hero when he made a clutch catch.

Apparently, a powerful hit sent a projectile soaring into the stands. The ball, traveling at a blistering pace was destined to collide with a Cardinals fan seated just a few rows ahead.

Displaying remarkable reflexes and presence of mind, the young boy stretched his arm out and snatched the ball from its path. The crowd erupted in applause and amazement as the youngster not only caught the projectile but also shielded his seatmate from harm's way.

The heart-stopping moment was caught on camera, with the footage quickly making its way to Twitter.

Today, the Houston Astros and the St. Louis Cardinals faced off in the final game of their thrilling three-game series at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals were handed a resounding 14-0 defeat on the night.

Currently, the St. Louis baseball team finds itself in a less-than-ideal position at the midway point of the season. The team's struggles have landed them in last place in the highly competitive NL Central Division, painting a grim picture for their postseason aspirations.

With a record of 33 wins and 47 losses, the team has a considerable deficit of 9.5 games separating them from the top spot.

