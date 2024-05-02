WATCH: Steven Kwan’s diving stop seals victory for the Guardians 

The Cleveland Guardians emerged victorious over the Houston Astros in their fourth straight extra-innings matchup with a final score of 3-2. The game showcased the Guardians’ strength and clutch performances, highlighted by Steven Kwan’s game-saving diving stop that sealed the victory.

Triston McKenzie delivered an outstanding performance on the mound for the Guardians. He pitched seven solid innings and matched pitches with veteran ace Justin Verlander. The Guardians were in a familiar situation, going into extra innings for the fourth straight game after McKenzie’s work set the tone.

Emmanuel Clase and Steven Kwan saved the game at the bottom of the 10th inning

The decisive moment came in the top of the 10th inning when Steven Kwan doubled home Gabriel Arias, the automatic runner, giving the Guardians a crucial 3-2 lead. Although the Guardians loaded the bases with no outs after that, they couldn’t capitalize further as Jose Ramirez struck out and Josh Naylor grounded into a double play.

Steven Kwan made a diving catch and threw to second base, completing the game-ending double play.

Emmanuel Clase entered the game in the 10th inning and secured the save for Cleveland. However, the highlight of the inning was Kwan’s exceptional defensive play in center field.

Facing Mauricio Dubon, Kwan made a diving catch and swiftly threw to second base, completing a game-ending double play as Victor Caratini attempted to score from third. As a result of this game, the Cleveland Guardians tied a franchise record by playing four consecutive extra-inning games, something that had not been done since 1910.

The Guardians’ next challenge awaits against the Astros, with left-hander Logan Allen taking on the mound against Spencer Arrighetti on Thursday. As the Guardians continue their campaign, their ability to excel in crucial situations and grind out wins sets a positive tone for what has been an excellent start to the 2024 MLB season.

