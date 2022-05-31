Watch: Superstar slugger Jose Altuve hammers a home run against Oakland Athletics, ties with George Springer for 5th most homers hit in Houston Astros history

After his home run today against the Oakland Athletics, Houston Astros superstar Jose Altuve rose to fifth place on the all-time Houston Astros home run list. Altuve, in his 12th season with Houston, rose to 173 career home runs, which ties him with longtime teammate George Springer for fifth on the list.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Altuve is now tied for the 5th most HR in Astros history!



(via



GONEAltuve is now tied for the 5th most HR in Astros history!(via @astros GONE 💥Altuve is now tied for the 5th most HR in Astros history!(via @astros)https://t.co/J4F3ewztqD

"GONE. Altuve is now tied for the 5th most HR in Astros history!" - @FOX SPORTS: MLB

The career-long Astros second baseman has solidified himself as one of the best Astros of this generation and is one of the leaders of the controversial 2017 World Series team. Altuve is only 32 years old, so be prepared to see him continue to smash records for a while.

A look at Jose Altuve's Astros career

Houston Astros v San Francisco Giants

Before being called up to the big leagues in 2011, Jose Altuve attended a tryout for the Houston Astros and was told he was too short to play at the next level. The 5'6" second baseman persisted and refused to leave the tryout, and he ultimately received an offer to play for the Astros organization in 2007.

After spending five seasons in the minors, Altuve finally got a shot at the MLB in 2011. He lit up the baseball scene, becoming one of baseball's top young stars. In 2012, Altuve's first full season, he recieved his first All-Star appearence, and it was only up from there.

In his career, Altuve has led the American League in hits four times, and led the entire MLB twice. He also already has over 1800 hits in his career, and is on pace to possibly reach 3000 hits by the end of his career. Altuve has solidified himself as one of the best second baseman of this generation.

Perhaps the most underrated aspect of Jose Altuve's game is his power, however. Altuve has had two 30+ homer seasons. He is also in the top five of all-time in postseason home runs at only 32 years old, so hopefully there are many more to come.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The last time the Astros and Yankees faced each other, Jose Altuve sent the Astros to the World Series with a walk-off home run vs Aroldis Chapman. The last time the Astros and Yankees faced each other, Jose Altuve sent the Astros to the World Series with a walk-off home run vs Aroldis Chapman. https://t.co/72fv5mV2Va

"The last time the Astros and Yankees faces each other, Jose Altuve aent the Astros to the World Series with a walk-off home run vs Aroldis Chapman." - @FOX Sports: MLB

Jose Altuve, even with all of the controversy, has been a very special player to watch this past decade, and it is going to continue to be exciting for the years to come.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far