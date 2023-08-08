WATCH: The comments that led to the suspension of Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown

The Baltimore Orioles have taken the decision to suspend broadcaster Kevin Brown indefinitely due to his comments about the team during a series against the Tampa Bay Rays in July. Brown made remarks about the Orioles' lack of success against the Rays after the third game of a four-game series, and this has led to his suspension by the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), despite the comments being included in the team notes.

Kevin Brown started working as a broadcaster for the Orioles in the MASN in 2019 and has been a regular in the network ever since. The MASN had a major shakedown in 2021 where they made way for younger announcers which saw Brown get his regular spot in the network production.

The controversy arose because Brown's comments were found in the game notes, which are compiled by the team's public relations staff. However, this didn't prevent the ownership from taking action and suspending him indefinitely. The Orioles' management felt that his words made the team appear cheap, particularly given their 29th ranking in MLB on payroll.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown has been suspended indefinitely for making these comments about the Orioles' record against the Rays pic.twitter.com/uoSnReAI7S

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Kevin Brown SHOULD NOT have been suspended by the Orioles for this segment. He was doing his job, stating facts and telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/fOL2kQM4TS

Kevin Brown's suspension is not first time this has happened

This isn't the first time that the Baltimore Orioles ownership has had issue with comments which they viewed as critical towards the team. In 2021, public address announcer Ryan Wagner was dismissed for similar reasons.

As of now, the Orioles organization has refrained from commenting on Kevin Brown's suspension or whether he will be allowed to return. The team currently holds the first-place position in the AL East in MLB and is considered one of the favorites to make the playoffs.