WATCH: Tigers' bold five-player infield adjustment fails to stop Guardians' Brayan Rocchio's walk-off single

The Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch may have gotten a little too cute on Wednesday afternoon. During a tight battle with the Cleveland Guardians, the veteran manager decided to make a bold decision in order to help shut down their opponents in extra-innings.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Cleveland Guardians had a runner on 3rd base with only a single out. This is when A.J. Hinch decided to make a strategic decision, moving one of the Detroit Tigers' outfielders into the infield in an attempt to hold the runner on base. Unfortunately for Hinch, the plan backfired in a major way.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"5 infielders? Hit it where they ain't! #Walkoff" - @MLB

Brayan Rocchio came up to the plate for the Guardians and faced the imposing five-player infield. With only two players in the outfield, Rocchio laced a line drive to center, sealing the victory for Cleveland. The gamble from Detroit's manager backfired as the Tigers were defeated 5-4 in extra-innings.

When a manager makes such a bold move, it will either work out and he will look like a genius, or it will backfire and he will raise eyebrows among fans. Unfortunately for A.J. Hinch, it turned out to be the latter. Although it may look odd, the decision to have a fifth infielder was the right move as a simple deep fly would have scored the run.

A.J. Hinch and the Detroit Tigers have taken a major step forward this season

Although the 10th-inning gamble against the Cleveland Guardians did not pay off, it has been a successful season so far for Detroit. Currently, the club sits 4th in the American League Central with a 19-18 record. However, the fact that they sit above .500 is a representation of the progress that the team has made this season.

Expand Tweet

"Tarik Skubal has been unbelievable. The CY Young race might run through Detroit this season…" - @woodwardsports

Thanks to strong seasons from the likes of Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter, as well as top-tier pitching from Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty, Detroit could find themselves in the postseason hunt. While the club will undoubtedly need to close the gap, there have been plenty of signs of better things to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback