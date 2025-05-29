WATCH: Tigers grounds crew member drops NSFW reaction on being filmed after on-field injury

The Detroit Tigers, after winning the first two games of their three-game series, both by a score of 3-1 against the San Francisco Giants, began the series finale at Comerica Park on Wednesday. That game also featured a unique incident that caught the attention of many.

Ad

After the seventh inning ended, a Tigers crew member was taken off the field after suffering a leg injury. The individual appeared to stumble before getting hurt and was attended to by medical staff.

While EMS personnel were assisting him, the cameraman focused the camera on the injured crew member, something the individual clearly did not appreciate. In response, he was seen showing a finger to the camera.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is the clip of the incident:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shortly after, the broadcast cut to a wide shot, and a broadcaster could be heard saying:

“Can’t do that”

The game eventually resumed and ended with the Detroit Tigers winning 4-3 against the San Francisco Giants, completing their three-game sweep.

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch opens up about their 4-3 victory over Giants

Wednesday’s game began with the San Francisco Giants taking an early 1-0 lead over the Detroit Tigers. They extended their advantage with two more runs in the fifth inning. However, the Tigers bounced back in the same frame, thanks to Colt Keith’s two-run double and Justyn-Henry Malloy’s two-run single.

Ad

Following the Tigers’ 4-3 victory over the Giants, Detroit manager AJ Hinch shared his thoughts (via MLB.com):

“We find different ways to win, which is really important,” Hinch said. “I think our team has learned that we don’t know when we show up who it’s going to be. Today it’s J-Hen, tough matchup …"

“That’s our team. We don’t care who the hero is. We don’t care what inning it’s going to be. We’ve shown it over and over and over again that we’re going to try to beat you with our 26 guys. And sometimes, it works.”

The Detroit Tigers currently lead the AL Central with a 37-20 record and a .649 winning percentage. They also hold a strong 21-8 home record and are set to face the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Kauffman Stadium in the opener of their three-game series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More