Watch: Tigers icon Miguel Cabrera receives Hollywood Star from Dodgers players as farewell season nears completion

In a touching pregame ceremony, the Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Detroit Tigers icon Miguel Cabrera, who is nearing the completion of his illustrious farewell season. The gesture involved gifting Cabrera an iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame star, a fitting honor for a player who has left an permanent mark on the world of baseball.

Miguel Cabrera, a Venezuelan-born baseball legend, will retire at the end of this season after an incredible 16-year MLB career. During his time in the league, Cabrera achieved numerous accolades, including winning the Triple Crown, two MVP awards, four batting titles, seven Silver Slugger awards, and a World Series championship ring. He also earned 12 invitations to the All-Star Game.

Miguel Cabrera had one of the most impressive MLB careers in history, winning the Triple Crown, two MVP awards, four batting titles, seven Silver Slugger awards, and a World Series title.

The Hollywood star presentation took place before Monday night’s game between the Dodgers and the Tigers, symbolizing Cabrera’s impact not only on the field but also as a beloved figure in the baseball world. As he goes into retirement, his legacy is secure, with a future Hall of Fame induction on the horizon.

What does the future hold for Miguel Cabrera after retirement?

While MLB bids farewell to one of its greats, fans and the baseball community eagerly anticipate how Miguel Cabrera might remain involved in the sport after hanging up his cleats.

According to many experts, Miguel Cabrera will remain in the world of baseball although many options are available to him.

Possibilities include becoming an advisor to the Tigers, owning a team in the Venezuelan Winter League, or even transitioning into a career as a sports commentator. Regardless of his future endeavors, Miguel Cabrera’s name will forever be associated with greatness in the world of baseball.