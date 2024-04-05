WATCH: Tigers outfielder Mark Canha stares down Athletics dugout following home run

It was a revenge game of sorts for veteran outfielder Mark Canha as the Detroit Tigers took on the Oakland Athletics on Friday. The 35-year-old outfielder took on his former club, the Oakland A's, slugging a solo home run en route to the Tigers 5-4 victory.

Although Mark Canha has not played for the Oakland Athletics since the 2021 season, it appears that there could be some lingering bad blood better the two parties. Moments after slugging his second home run of the season, the outfielder decided to stare down the Athletics dugout on his way to circling the bases.

"No doubt about that one for @outtadapakmark ! #RepDetroit" - @BallySportsDET

The veteran outfielder, who spent his first 7 MLB seasons with the Oakland Athletics decided to send a message to his struggling former club. Following the end of the 2021 season, Canha was set to become a free agent and the Athletics decided not to extend an $18,400,000 qualifying offer. This sent Canha to unrestricted free agency.

This must have sat poorly with the slugger after all of these years because of his reaction immediately after his home run on Friday. It remains to be seen if anything will be made from Canha taking exception of the home run, however, there is a chance that it was a form of closure.

Mark Canha and the Detroit Tigers are off to a red-hot start to the 2024 campaign

Canha's home run helped the Detroit Tigers power past the Oakland Athletics, giving his club a surprising 6-1 record. Currently, the Detroit Tigers sit atop the American League Central and have been firing on all cylinders.

"Mark Canha hits a BOMB and looks directly into the A’s dugout. An Oakland A’s legend" - @KarlBuscheck

Canha's brash attitude following his home run off Oakland starting pitcher JP Sears. It remains to be seen if Canha's stare down of the Oakland Athletics dugout was brought on by anything other than the fact that he spent the majority of his career with the club.

Mark Canha spent 7 seasons with the Oakland Athletics, appearing in a total of 645 games with the club. Over that stretch, Canha posted a .244 batting average with 89 home runs, 294 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases. He was part of the Athletics' salary cuts that saw a number of talented players moved, including Matt Chapman and Matt Olson.

