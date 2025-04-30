WATCH: Tom Hanks goes crazy as Francisco Lindor hits home run in star-studded Mets contest

Award-winning actor Tom Hanks can't help but express his excitement as Mets superstar Francisco Lindor hit a two-run home run in the second inning of the contest against the Diamondbacks. Wearing a blue Metropolitans ball cap while holding a traditional baseball score sheet, Hanks stood up and screamed as Lindor smashed his sixth home run of the season.

Hanks has been widely regarded as one of the biggest fans of the game amongst Hollywood celebrities. He has appeared in Guardians and Dodgers games and has always carried his handy score sheet like a true fan of the game. When Lindor hit the two-run blast, he even made the hand signal for a home run similar to what umpires do.

Apart from Hanks, several celebrities were also present in the Mets' 8-3 win over the D'backs. Grammy-winning artist John Mayer threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Lindor.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan from the hit TV series "The Walking Dead" were also present in the game. Finally, Emmy awardee Judd Apatow — who was born in Flushing and a big time Mets fan, was also present in the contest.

Mets dispatch D'backs for best record in MLB

The Metropolitans dominated the entire contest in tonight's clash against the D'backs to open their three-game series. New York is fresh off a 19-5 walloping of the Nationals yesterday as the Queens-based team has now won eight of its last ten games. They're now at the .700 win percentage-mark with a staggering 21-9 record which is currently the best across the league.

Tyrone Taylor started off the scoring the second inning with an RBI double that drove in Luisangel Acuna. Jose Acozar would add to the cause with an RBI single that brought home Taylor.

Team leader Francisco Lindor would then get on the act with a two-run bomb that pushed the lead to four. Starling Marte and Pete Alonso would then smash home runs of their own as the team led 8-0 at the end of the fourth inning.

The D'backs tried to generate a comeback courtesy of Jorge Barrosa and Lourdes Gurriel but their efforts were proven futiles as the Mets won in dominant fashion in a star-studded night at Citi Field.

