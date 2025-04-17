WATCH: Tommy Edman's mother throws out the first pitch in heartwarming moment on Korean Heritage Night

Los Angeles Dodgers star Tommy Edman's mother, Maureen, threw out the ceremonial pitch on Korean Heritage Night at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. The 29-year-old utility man is well-known for his mixed heritage, with a mother who originally hails from Korea and a father with European roots.

Tommy Edman's mother moved to the US with her family when she was only 5. She previously stated that her side of the family has always been Dodgers fans ever since they moved to the country. Hence, it was a dream come true for her to take the mound at Dodger Stadium with her son.

After the heartwarming moment with her son, Maureen revealed how she has been practicing for the opening pitch daily since she was given news of the honor.

The 2025 Korean Heritage Night ticket includes a ticket to the game and an exclusive jersey made specially for the event. The event started off at Centerfield Plaza with a performance from DJ Stress at 5:20 pm, followed by pop-rock singer AZRA.

They were followed by a performance from Kim Eung Hwa & the Korean Dance Company before popular K-POP group TREASURE took the stage.

Shohei Ohtani blasts sixth homer of the season to tie Tommy Edman for the team lead

The Los Angeles Dodgers' offence drove in seven runs in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies, with Shohei Ohtani leading the way with a solo home run. It was Ohtani's sixth moonshot of the season, tying him with Tommy Edman for the highest on the team so far.

Following Ohtani's homer, Freddie Freeman followed suit with a solo blast of his own before Andy Pages and Austin Barnes both added two-run RBIs. Ohtani then ended the inning with an RBI single.

While the Rockies fought back over the course of the game, Pages added another RBI single in the fifth, which was eventually enough to get the Dodgers over the line.

