Watch: Trevor Bauer attempts to use common grocery store items to rack up epic strikeout

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Nov 21, 2024 00:16 GMT
Trevor Bauer attempts to record a strikeout with various fruits and vegetables (Photo Source: Instagram: @diablosrojosmx &amp; @baueroutage)
Trevor Bauer attempts to record a strikeout with various fruits and vegetables (Photo Source: Instagram: @diablosrojosmx & @baueroutage)

There are lots of words that could describe Trevor Bauer. The former Cy Young Award winner may or may not be some of these things; however, there is no denying that the pitcher is an entertainer at heart. Despite remaining one of the most polarizing players in baseball, the 33-year-old has seen his celebrity and presence on social media continue to grow.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers star has made a name for himself on social media by sharing his personality and passion for baseball. In his latest post, Bauer tested his pitching skills by striking out a professional hitter with a few rather unique items.

In the video, Trevor Bauer used grocery items to try and record a strikeout. The former Cincinnati Reds ace used a combination of bananas, potatoes, cucumber, and limes. Let's just say that the results were mixed at best.

Bauer started the at-bat with a cucumber, and while attempting to throw a curveball, missed wide and outside. That being said, he evened out the count thanks to a cutter with an Idaho potato, low and inside.

"I'm going to throw the banana hook with an actual banana," Bauer said before throwing the piece of fruit outside of the strikezone.

With the count 2-1, Trevor Bauer went back to the Idaho potato, and recorded a beautiful strike with a curveball. However, that was the last strike he would throw during the video. The veteran pitcher would turn to the lime two times in a row, however, he missed the zone twice, allowing a walk.

While he did not get the strikeout, it was rather impressive that Bauer was even able to work a full count. Given his consistent presence on social media, this might not be the last time we see Bauer replacing baseball with random items.

Trevor Bauer enjoyed an All-Star season in Mexico this past year

Even though Trevor Bauer has not pitched in the MLB since 2021, the Cy Young Award winner has taken his talents across the globe. After a stint in Japan, Bauer found success this season in the Mexican League. Last offseason, Bauer signed a contract with the Diablos Rojos del México and thrived.

Over 83.1 innings of work, Trevor Bauer posted a 10-0 record with a 2.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts. This elite performance not only helped Bauer earn an All-Star selection but he was also named the Mexican League Pitcher of the Year. On top of everything else, Bauer helped his club win the title, rounding out a memorable season for the now-free-agent pitcher.

Edited by Krutik Jain
