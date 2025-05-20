WATCH: Trevor Bauer carves hitters with three 'filthy' strikeouts during NPB showdown

Trevor Bauer has not pitched in a Major League Baseball game since 2021, however he still remains one of the polarizing figures in the game. Despite playing in various professional leagues across the globe, Bauer has done a tremendous job remaining in the spotlight.

The former Cincinnati Reds ace has been able to steadily grow his presence on social media thanks to his incredible highlight reels and firey personality. Trevor Bauer has also used his platform to provide his fans and followers with an intimate look into his journies abroad, covering everything from his trash talk during the games and his various viral challenges against fellow baseball personalities.

The former National League Cy Young Award winner was at it yet again in his latest social media post, showcasing a number of impressive strikeouts that he racked up in a recent outing for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. Bauer set out his own challenge at the beginning of the video, setting out to record three different types of strikeouts against his opponents.

"Doors, firewood, and a sword. Three strikeouts, each one flithier than the last," Bauer said to open the video.

During the first at-bat, Trevor Bauer wasted little time in recording his first strikeout. The former Los Angeles Dodgers superstar used a combination of off-speed pitches and a high to strikeout his opponent swinging.

The second at-bat played out in a similar fashion. Trevor Bauer used a sequence of a sweeper, curveball, and an insider fastball to induce a broken bat groundout to first base. This let him cross off the second of his targeted outs.

"Come on Trevor, execute a pitch," Bauer said to himself on the mound.

The third at-bat was the most difficult of the video as Bauer's opponent was able to not only work a 2-2 count but make significant contact on a few pitches. Thankfully for Bauer, these hard-hit balls went foul, allowing him to rack up yet another impressive strikeout on a nasty curveball.

Trevor Bauer made headlines after MLB's decision to remove Pete Rose from the permanently ineligible list

After decades of trying, Pete Rose has finally been removed from Major League Baseball's permanently ineligible list. Unfortunately for Rose, the decision came months after his death. That being said, this now opens the door for MLB's all-time hit leader to potentially earn his enshrinement in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

While many across the league celebrated the decision, Trevor Bauer threw some shade at the league over his own perceived black-balling from Major League Baseball. Bauer took to social media to question the league's decision and whether or not players needed to be found guilty before they can be welcomed back by MLB.

