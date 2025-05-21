WATCH: Trevor Bauer hunts payback after surrendering two-run blast in NPB showdown

Trevor Bauer's homecoming season in Japan has been a mixed bag, to say the least. After a dominant season in the Mexican League in 2024, the former National League Cy Young Award attempted to land another contract in Major League Baseball, however this did not come to fruition. Instead, Bauer opted to return to the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the NPB in Japan.

Since making the move back to Japan, Trevor Bauer has shown flashes of the brilliance that made him a superstar in Major League Baseball, however, he has also struggled at times. One of the difficult at-bats for the former Los Angeles Dodgers superstar came during a matchup against the Hiroshima Toyo Carp when slugger Shota Suekane launched a two-run home run off Bauer.

In Bauer's latest social media post, the former Cincinnati Reds ace posted video of his showdown with Suekane in the next at-bat after his home run. In the video, Bauer explained how he was looking to get revenge on the 28-year-old in their rematch, however, it came with runners on 1st and 3rd base, so Bauer had his back against the wall.

"He took me deep last time and now he's back in the box with runners on the corners. One swing and he wins again one pitch and I take it back," Bauer explained at the beginning of the video.

Trevor Bauer used his elite curveball to help him get to a 1-2 count on Suekane, who seemed uncomfortable with the offspeed pitches. Bauer attempted to record a strikeout with a fastball, however, the veteran slugger managed to foul off the pitch.

"We've got sweeper or curveball, we are 1-2, going to go back to the curveball here," Bauer said to himself on the mound ahead of the potential strikeout pitch.

Trevor Bauer did not disappoint his fans and followers, using his curveball to record a nasty strikeout of Suekane. The curveball, which tailed out of the strike zone, induced a check-swing strikeout of the Carp's outfielder, giving Bauer the victory in the rematch.

Trevor Bauer continues to be critical of Major League Baseball after Pete Rose decision

Bauer has not pitched in MLB since 2021 after sexual assault allegations were made against him. Despite being cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, Trevor Bauer has yet to secure another MLB deal, something that the former All-Star remains critical of. Earlier this month, MLB Comissioner Rob Manfred announced that the recently deceased Pete Rose would be removed from baseball's permanently ineligible list.

After decades of trying, Rose posthumously had his lifetime ban lifted, something that drew backlash from Bauer, who took to social media to ask if players needed to be found guilty before they could stop being "blackballed" by the league. While these types of posts might not help his case, Bauer has never been one of the back down. His MLB future remains as uncertain as ever, especially now that he is 34-years-old.

