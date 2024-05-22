WATCH: Trevor Bauer's equipment gets checked after LMB team request scrutiny during brilliant outing

Trevor Bauer has been dominating the Mexican Baseball League. He led the league in ERA (1.50) for a month until May 14 and added 47 strikeouts. The embattled former MLB star even had a six-inning, 14-strikeout outing. That was an excellent performance, but it pales in comparison to his most recent outing.

In it, Bauer shut down Leon, a rival team, through 6.2 innings with an astonishing 20 strikeouts. He was dominating the entire lineup and had only thrown 90 pitches. It was so bad that Leon requested the umpires check his equipment for illegal substances.

Bauer has been known to use sticky stuff before. He was never shy about it before and wasn't the biggest fan when MLB began cracking down on pitchers using it. However, this time, it appears there was nothing improper going on. Rather, it was just pure dominance.

The umpires came out to the mound, where Bauer waited and took his bright blue glove for an inspection. They checked everything they could and found nothing wrong before signaling to Bauer that he was fine to continue pitching.

Trevor Bauer still awaits the MLB call

Ever since he got past the legal hurdles that were in front of him, Trevor Bauer has been tirelessly working to get back to the MLB. He hasn't pitched at that level in three years, but he hasn't stopped trying. He first went to Japan in 2023 and pitched well.

Trevor Bauer is aiming for a return to MLB

Now, he's in the Mexican Baseball League. He even faced the New York Yankees in an exhibition match earlier this year. He is still in the country and has routinely put up eye-popping numbers.

This latest outing will surely drive calls for him to get into the MLB. The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher stated recently that he firmly believes no team has three, let alone five, pitchers better than him.

He can point to this thrilling pitching performance as more evidence. Whether or not any team will listen and give him a chance remains to be seen, but it is doubtful based on how they've responded in the past.

