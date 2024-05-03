WATCH: Tri-City Chili Peppers to play cosmic baseball game under black lights in glow-in-the-dark uniforms

Tri-City Chili Peppers, a minor league baseball team from Colonial Heights, Virginia, will become the first to play a "cosmic baseball" game on June 1. Black lights will interact with the UV-reactive equipment, including uniforms, bats, caps and balls, and produce a glowing effect for both home and away teams.

Thanks to the team's uniform supplier, 3N2, hat manufacturer Bretmor Headwear, equipment manufacturers Tucci and Wilson Sports Goods and lighting company Sonaray, this unique "cosmic baseball" format will be realized.

Here's the video:

If everything goes well, the team is contemplating this type of game on June 15, 28 and July 20.

The Tri-City Chili Peppers are a collegiate summer baseball team that has been playing in the Coastal Plain League since 2021. They play their home games at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights.

Chili Peppers floated "cosmic baseball" concept to opposing team and received overwhelming response

Chili Peppers owner Chris Martin initially floated this unique concept to the Greenbrier Knights, a team in the Tidewater League. Although the Chili Peppers were prepared and ready with unique UV-based equipment, it was important to arrange similar glowing outfits for opposition teams.

When the opposing team heard about the concept, they were excited.

“Immediately, they were all in. They were like, ‘We want to play you every time you do cosmic baseball,'” Martin said via The Athletic.

Ahead of the game, several Chili Peppers players tried on this unique concept and found it better than the regular white light.

“From our testing with all of our players, a lot of them have said that it seems easier to see and easier to do baseball stuff in this because the ball is glowing and everything else behind it is black,” Martin said.

“Some of the guys even said this is easier to see than in regular white light, so that was kind of relieving.”

Those who attend history's first "cosmic baseball" game on June 1 will be given glow sticks, bracelets, neon face paint and light-up noisemakers to maintain consistency in the ballpark effects. For the safety of fans, a team will conduct a thorough inspection of the park.

This is a much anticipated event, and if things go as planned, expect such games to be held regularly.

