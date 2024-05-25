WATCH: Tyler Glasnow reveals 'No Juice' tattoo on inside of his lips

Los Angeles Dodgers starting ace Tyler Glasnow's love for tattoos is not unknown. He has several tattoos inked throughout his body but none serve a more special meaning than the one he has on the inside of his lips.

"No Juice" is inked on the inside of his lower lips and it has a musical connection to it. This is the name of a song by American rapper Lil Boosie, and it was a part of his album "Life After Deathrow" released in 2014.

In a podcast segment shared on social media on Saturday, Tyler Glasnow revealed the reason behind getting the tattoo on "B/R Walkoff."

"It's a Lil Boosie song," Glasnow said. "It just is like it reminds me of early early pro ball. I was like, I'm f**king goofy. Like this is perfect. I got no juice. It's like a colleague. I'm like self-deprecating a little bit. That's all my tattoos are just dumb stupid."

He was further asked if it hurt getting one on the lips, to which he said:

"No, none of them really hurt. I got it done in New York all the other ones I got done, New York some in Mexico. None of them really hurt and I was was told it was gonna hurt."

Tyler Glasnow got two tattoos for a mutual love of rap music with his friend

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, Tyler Glasnow got two tattoos inked on his body to showcase his love for rap music after being brought up by Rodarrick Jones who also shared a mutual respect for rap music and played with the Dodgers pitcher back in 2012.

One is on the lower lip, "No Juice," the other one is on the bottom of his right foot, which has the face of the rapper Ol' Dirty Bastard.

Both of the tattoos are not visible unless Glasnow shows them. This also helped when his mother asked for an explanation for getting them.

On the baseball front, Tyler Glasnow is being seen as an early NL Cy Young candidate after posting a 3.09 ERA in his first 11 starts. Though the season is still young, he sure is looking forward to his first All-Star selection, if he keeps up with his good performance.

