Watch: Umpire Angel Hernandez makes horrendous call in Tampa Bay Rays game

Umpire Angel Hernandez has largely been considered one of the worst umpires in all of baseball in the past decade or so. Here, he further proved this point by calling a Tampa Bay Rays player safe at first base when the runner was extremely obviously out.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Angel Hernandez calling this safe is... something Angel Hernandez calling this safe is... something https://t.co/WJZnwEdjvy

"Angel Hernandez calling this safe is ... something" - Jomboy Media

The call was eventually overturned after the Pirates challenged the play. To even make this a reviewable play tells how incompetent an umpire Hernandez is.

Ranking the 3 worst umpires in baseball featuring Angel Hernandez

Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago White Sox

Here, we'll take a look at three of the worst umpires in baseball, based on their performances this year and in years past.

#3 Doug Eddings

Doug Eddings comes in at #3 after his most recent performance in Chicago. The White Sox won a thriller in extra innings over the Toronto Blue Jays.

"Umpire: Doug Eddings Final in 12: Blue Jays 6, White Sox 7" - Umpire Scorecards

The average overall accuracy for MLB umpires is 94%. Eddings was just 89%. What makes it even worse is that he called only 64% strike accuracy, which is unthinkable. The league average strike accuracy for MLB umpires is 88%, nearly 25 points higher.

#2 Ron Kulpa

Ron Kulpa made an emberassment of himself by calling some of the worst pitches against Hall of Famer David Ortiz at Yankee Stadium. If you haven't seen this before, you will want to watch it.

Last season, Kulpa had a strike zone accuracy of just 92%, which was one of the worst among umpires.

#1 Angel Hernandez

Hernandez has been notorious for having a horrible strike zone, and the stats prove it. Last season, Hernandez had an accuracy rate at 91%, which ranked at the bottom for umpires.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far