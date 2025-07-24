WATCH: Umpire apologizes to Yankees manager Aaron Boone after controversial call on Oswald Peraza

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was furious after a controversial strike call on Oswald Peraza during the third game of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.After working a 2-2 count from Blue Jays ace Chris Bassitt in the top of the third inning, Peraza held his swing on a pitch that was evidently over the strike zone. However, the home plate umpire called it a strike to end Peraza's at-bat.Boone was furious about the call and was seen shouting at the plate umpire. After the end of the inning, the umpire apologized to the Yankees manager for getting the call wrong. Boone gave a thumbs-up to the umpire for owning up to his mistake.With the series on the line and both teams contesting for the top spot in the American League East, Wednesday's game has been an intense contest. At the time of writing, the Blue Jays lead 6-4 following six innings.