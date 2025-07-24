  • home icon
  WATCH: Umpire apologizes to Yankees manager Aaron Boone after controversial call on Oswald Peraza

WATCH: Umpire apologizes to Yankees manager Aaron Boone after controversial call on Oswald Peraza

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 24, 2025 01:09 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves - Source: Imagn
WATCH: Umpire apologizes to Yankees manager Aaron Boone after controversial call on Oswald Peraza

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was furious after a controversial strike call on Oswald Peraza during the third game of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

After working a 2-2 count from Blue Jays ace Chris Bassitt in the top of the third inning, Peraza held his swing on a pitch that was evidently over the strike zone. However, the home plate umpire called it a strike to end Peraza's at-bat.

Boone was furious about the call and was seen shouting at the plate umpire. After the end of the inning, the umpire apologized to the Yankees manager for getting the call wrong. Boone gave a thumbs-up to the umpire for owning up to his mistake.

With the series on the line and both teams contesting for the top spot in the American League East, Wednesday's game has been an intense contest. At the time of writing, the Blue Jays lead 6-4 following six innings.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
