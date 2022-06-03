Watch: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. keeps Toronto Blue Jays dugout entertained, shows off his golf skills

Toronto Blue Jays superstar slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a unique set of skills. He has great hand-eye coordination, a good followthrough, and a Herculean ability to drive the ball. All of these skills are the perfect combination to make a top notch...golfer?

The action was on display during the Toronto Blue Jays matchup against the Chicago White Sox.

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. decided to have a little fun and golfed in the dugout

As the top of the sixth inning was coming to a close, the broadcaster decided to peep into the dugout to see what the Blue Jays designated hitter was up to. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was lining up a shot to put a baseball between the feet of a Blue Jays clubhouse staff member.

Toronto Blue Jays @BlueJays 🤣 Vladdy's working on his short game Vladdy's working on his short game ⛳️ 🤣 https://t.co/POp6Worxfv

"Vladdy's working on his short game"- Toronto Blue Jays Twitter Account

Things didn't go well for the runner-up of the 2021 American League Most Valuable Player Award. The ball managed to get to its intended target, however it had to ricochet off the dugout wall to accomplish the task.

To be fair, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. might have had an easier time driving the ball down the course. The Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter certainly regressed from his stellar 2021 season, as his OPS has fallen from 1.002 last year to .797 this year.

However, asking Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to replicate his mythical 2021 season is a near impossible ask. It took a legendary season from Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani (both on the mound and the batter's box) to keep Vladimir from winning the American League Most Valuable Player award.

Despite the regression, the Toronto Blue Jays are still performing incredibly well this season. Although the Blue Jays are five games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East, if the season ends today, they would be hosting the American League Wild Card game due to their sterling record of 30-20.

"Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Teoscar Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Matt Chapman, Jose Berrios, and Hyun-Jin Ryu have all underperformed relative to their career norms… And yet the Blue Jays are on pace for 95 wins. If you’re another AL team, that should scare you."- Views on the 6 Twitter Account

The Blue Jays will have 19 of their 28 games in June be played against teams with a losing record, giving them a chance to build on their promising 2022 campaign.

