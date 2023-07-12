WATCH: Vladimir Guerrero Jr's bat flies into the stands as Blue Jays hitter attempts a homer during All-Star game

When Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the Home Run Derby on Monday night, he launched a lot of balls into the air, but Tuesday, it was his bat that flew into the stands.

As the Blue Jays hitter attempted a homer during Tuesday's All-Star game, it flew toward the spectators; but thankfully didn't hurt anyone.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX "Please beware of balls and bats leaving the playing field" "Please beware of balls and bats leaving the playing field" https://t.co/Jvn5Isqmx8

"Please beware of balls and bats leaving the playing field"

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed in the footsteps of his Hall of Fame father. Sixteen years after Vladimir Guerrero Sr. broke the mark while playing for the Los Angeles Angels, the Blue Jays first baseman won the annual MLB Home Run Derby on Monday, making history both individually and as the first father-son duo to win the competition.

Unfortunately, this epic moment was marred when a small child got struck in the face while attempting to collect a ball on the pitch.

"Don't know why they have so many little kids on the field. One just got hit in the face @espn @MLB @MLBNetwork #espn #MLB #HomeRunDerby #AllStarGame"

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s family encouraged him to play in the Derby

Guerrero Jr. revealed that his family and friends had urged him to take part in the Derby.

"When my family pushes me to do something, usually good things happen," he told ESPN in an interview following his victory.

"Everybody was telling me to calm down, to slow down, but you just can't," Guerrero Jr. continued of his determination. "You just can't. You just got to continue to hit homers."

At Seattle's T-Mobile Park, the Dominican native went on to defeat rivals Julio Rodriguez (of the Seattle Mariners) and Randy Arozarena (of the Tampa Bay Rays) for a total of 72 home runs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game Home Run Derby was won by Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto last year at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. He defeated Rodriguez, 22, in a similar manner as Guerrero Jr.

