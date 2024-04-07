WATCH: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. silences Yankee Stadium crowd after hitting huge home run against the Bronx Bombers

The New York Yankees got their fans excited following a strong start in the second game against the Toronto Blue Jays, but they were silenced as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blasted a homer in the seventh.

Following a demoralizing 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays in their home opener, the Yankees hitters were ready to score, and they did so. While the New York team led 9-2 at the end of the sixth inning, Guerrero Jr. smacked a home run the next inning and made a sushing motion toward the stadium's fans.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed with the Toronto Blue Jays as one of the top international prospects back in 2015 and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2019.

He has since grown into one of the league's best sluggers, making three All-Star appearances in as many years. His breakthrough season came in 2021, when he hit 48 home runs and bagged several individual awards.

Last year, Guerrero Jr. won the MLB Home Run Derby and became the first father-son duo in history to win the Derby, with his father winning it back in 2007.

He had a decent season, finishing with a .264/.345/.444 while hitting 26 home runs and 94 RBIs. Ahead of the current season, his salary of $19.9 million was determined by the arbitration process.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits his 13th career HR in New York, making it the highest total on the road

Over the past few years, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has undoubtedly established himself as one of the best power hitters in the league.

The Toronto Blue Jays star is the defending MLB Home Run Derby champion and showed it with his 13th home run in Yankee Stadium.

Expand Tweet

Saturday's homer against the New York Yankees in their home stadium marked his 13th moonshot in the ground, and it is his highest among all others on the road. The slugger has now hit more home runs in the Bronx as compared to any other stadium on the road.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.