[Watch]: Wander Franco indulges in hitting practice as court check-in approaches

Little has been heard from star shortstop Wander Franco since word of the allegations against him came out last season. The Tampa Bay Rays star is under investigation for an alleged relationship with a 14-year-old girl, which could result in him facing up to 20 years in prison.

With a court check-in set for January 30, Wander Franco posted a video of him participating in a batting practice session on his Instagram page. The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by MLB insider Marc Topkin, who has been closely monitoring the case.

Topkin tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Rays Wander Franco posted this video today of his batting practice, presumably in the Dominican Republic, to his IG story, and with the praying hands emoji. He has a court check-in Jan. 30."

Expand Tweet

The Franco saga has been one of the biggest talking points in the MLB, dating back to last season. According to reports from the trial, the shortstop is facing multiple charges, including commercial sexual exploitation, money laundering, and sexual abuse of a minor.

Earlier this offseason, the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop was able to post 2 million pesos bail, which equates to roughly $35,000, and can leave the Dominican Republic but will need to appear in court once a month for six months. One of these court appearances is set to occur next week on January 30.

Expand Tweet

Wander Franco has been warned against attempting to return to the United States

Even though Franco has been granted bail and is required to appear in court once a month, as he will in a few days, he has not been placed under house arrest and is free to travel. That being said, a number of immigration attorneys believe he will be barred from returning to the United States.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic published an article that featured two immigration lawyers with experience in dealing with MLB clubs and players. They believe the ongoing investigation against Franco will keep him out of the US.

Expand Tweet

"Wander Franco likely will not be permitted to enter the United States while facing accusations of sexual abuse of a minor, an aggravated felony in his native Dominican Republic, according to immigration attorneys. More details from @Ken_Rosenthal" - @TheAthletic

The 22-year-old infielder is facing charges of sexual abuse of a minor, which classifies as an aggravated felony.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.