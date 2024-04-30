WATCH: When legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld threw an impressive ceremonial pitch for the Mets in 2019

Popular comedian and well-known New York Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld is celebrating his 70th birthday on Monday, while his favorite team takes on Chicago Cubs. While becoming a global star over the course of his career, the comedian and actor has always been associated with the city of New York. On the day he turns 70, here's a look at the time when Seinfeld threw the ceremonial first pitch for the Mets at Citi Field:

Jerry Seinfeld was born and brought up in New York and went on to graduate from the State University of New York in 1976. He then started his career as a stand-up comedian and picked up several small roles in TV wherever he could find them. He then rose to prominence with his classic TV show "Seinfeld" which was made wfor NBC in 1988. He has since grown into a global star and one of the greats of American comedy.

Despite his global stature, Seinfeld has always been linked to the city of New York. He has publicly stated his love for baseball and the New York Mets on multiple occasions. He finally got to make an appearance on Citi Field in July 2019 when he was invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch on the 30th anniversary of his iconic TV show. He stepped up to the plate and threw a decent pitch to Mets catcher Wilson Ramos, a night he will surely remember fondly.

New York Mets fail to secure win on Jerry Seinfeld's 70th birthday

While comedian Jerry Seinfeld is celebrating his 70th birthday on Monday, he will not happy about the New York Mets' defeat to the Chicago Cubs. The New York team started their three-game series against the Cubs with a disappointing 3-1 defeat.

While the Mets started the scoring with a Brandon Nimmo home run in the first inning, the Cubs turned things around with runs in the eighth and the ninth to take the game. They now find themselves third in the NL East with a 14-14 record this MLB season.

