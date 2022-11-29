WATCH: When Morganna, the Kissing Bandit, dashed from the stands onto the field to land a kiss on MLB legend Nolan Ryan

Do you remember when Nolan Ryan bowed down in front of Morganna, also known as The Kissing Bandit, in 1985? Well, the incident is worth remembering. It was the Houston Astros' Opening Day. Morganna Cottrell, who is known for sneaking onto Major League Baseball grounds to kiss unaware players, was also in town.

Her arrival was expected. Morganna turned right and approached Nolan Ryan, who was waiting for her on one knee.

Mike Acosta @AstrosTalk 4/9/85 Morganna, aka the “Kissing Bandit” runs on the field to give Nolan Ryan and Dickie Thon a kiss in the first inning. She was known for her kissing stunts across baseball, but was still “arrested”. 4/9/85 Morganna, aka the “Kissing Bandit” runs on the field to give Nolan Ryan and Dickie Thon a kiss in the first inning. She was known for her kissing stunts across baseball, but was still “arrested”. https://t.co/4LxkIp3AQH

After turning to a double play and kissing shortstop Dickie Thon, she was then led away and put to jail. Security at the Astrodome was determined to stop her. However, it couldn’t.

Did Morganna only kiss Nolan Ryan?

No. She had been kissing athletes for 16 years, and that was the first time she had ever been imprisoned. She was detained by the Houston Sports Association for felony trespassing.

Morganna claimed that at a 1969 Cincinnati Reds home game, she ran onto the field and kissed Pete Rose on the cheek. The following would be for players like George Brett and Nolan Ryan.

FS1 @FS1 "There's no kissing on the lips in the middle of a baseball diamond."- Pete Rose shares his story of Morganna, the Kissing Bandit "There's no kissing on the lips in the middle of a baseball diamond."- Pete Rose shares his story of Morganna, the Kissing Bandit https://t.co/658187Og0p

Ryan pitched for the New York Mets, California Angels, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers during his record-breaking 27-year MLB playing career, which spanned four decades. Ryan served as the Texas Rangers' CEO and an executive advisor to the Houston Astros upon his retirement in 1993.

New York Yankees v Texas Rangers

He is regarded as one of the greatest MLB pitchers of all time and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999.

A friend prodded her to do so. She earned the moniker "The Kissing Bandit" from a Cincinnati reporter who used the headline, "Bandit steals a kiss from Pete Rose," to advertise her arrival.

In a 2019 interview with USA Today, she disclosed that she retired from the kissing act in 2000.

“It was fun, but there’s a time and place for everything, I think,’’ Morganna said while noting she suffered a cracked knee cap, a broken tailbone and three cracked ribs at the hands of security. “You know, sometimes, the rent-a-cops get a little carried away. That’s just part of it. That and the jail is just part of it.’’

In the ensuing years, Morganna was recognized on baseball diamonds, basketball courts, and ice hockey rinks. By 1990, she had shared passionate kisses with 12 NBA players, dozens of minor league baseball, basketball, and hockey players, as well as several umpires, managers, and owners — including The San Diego Chicken once.

The end of 1999 saw Morganna retire. She now resides in Ohio. She no longer does interviews, although she made an exception in 2019 for the 50th anniversary of her first on-field kiss by speaking with USA Today over the phone and reiterating her decision to retire.

