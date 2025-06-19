Watch: White Sox loyalist Pope Leo joins fans in MLB team's chants

The Chicago White Sox are once again among the worst teams this year after a disastrous 2024 season that saw the franchise hit a new low. However, there has been a buzz among the White Sox fans, and it has nothing to do with the team's performance.

Former Cardinal Robert Prevost was announced as the new pope earlier this year, and the news gripped the baseball community after his connection with the White Sox was revealed.

Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago, famously attended the Chicago White Sox's World Series Game 1 in 2005. His allegiance has been solidified over the last few weeks with the pope even rocking a White Sox hat last week.

This week, he joined White Sox fans in chanting the MLB team's name during his convoy at the Vatican.

The White Sox commemorated the pope's presence at the game with a mural at Section 140, where he was seen cheering the team in Game 1 of the Fall Classic.

White Sox celebrated Pope Leo XIV at Rate Field

Chicago celebrated Pope Leo XIV at the White Sox's Rate Field with thousands of spectators. The Chicago native delivered a pre-recorded message, especially aimed at young people.

"As you gather today in this great celebration, I want to both express my gratitude to you, and also an encouragement to continue to build up community, friendship as brothers and sisters in your daily lives, in your families, in your parishes, in the Archdiocese, and throughout our world," the pope said.

"When I see each and every one of you, when I see how people gather together to celebrate their faith, I discover myself how much hope there is in the world in this jubilee year of hope. The world looks to you as you look around yourselves and says, 'we need you,'"

Many fans showed up at the event with White Sox-styled pope shirts and No. 14 on the back.

