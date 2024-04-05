Watch: White Sox’s fielding error surrenders three runs to the Royals 

The Chicago White Sox had a costly error in the field against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday. Normally, fielding errors result in a run, but somehow, the White Sox managed to give up three.

On what should have been a normal play at first to end the innings, the White Sox ended up giving up three runs.

It happened in the bottom of the seventh innings with bases loaded and two men out. Lefty Dominic Leone pitched a chasing cutter, which was grounded by Salvador Perez. However, Braden Shewmake, who was playing shortstop, couldn't gather the ball cleanly, resulting in three runs being scored by the time the ball was collected cleanly by the left fielder.

Due to the error, Kyle Isbel, Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. all reached home plate.

Check out the rare fielding error below:

Royals crush White Sox 10-1 amid comical errors and erroneous pitching

Thursday's game ended in favor of the Kansas City Royals, who ousted the White Sox, 10-1. However, the most enduring innings for the White Sox was the seventh innings, where they gave up a total of eight runs.

Seth Lugo pitched a gem for the Royals, allowing only one earned run across 6.2 innings pitched. He allowed eight hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

Even Michael Soroka only allowed two earned runs in six innings. However, everything changed when the bottom of the seventh innings started. Deivi Garcia took on the mound and got the first out by flying out MJ Melendez.

However, he then issued back-to-back walks to Nelson Velazquez and Hunter Renfroe. Adam Frazier singled to right field to load all the bases. Another single was followed by Kyle Isbel, who drove in Velazquez and Renfroe. Another single RBI drive from Maikel Garcia drove in Frazier.

Back-to-back singles prompted a pitching change as lefty Dominic Leone took over at the mound. However, even Leone issued a walk facing the first hitter, before getting Vinnie Pasquantino out through a flyout. This was followed by the comical error, resulting in three more runs being scored.

To top it off, MJ Melendez scored a two-run home run in the eighth innings. The loss dropped the White Sox to 1-5 to start the new season.

