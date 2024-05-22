WATCH: Will Smith and wife Cara host Clifford Elementary Students for all-inclusive clinic at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers backstop Will Smith and his wife, Cara Smith, hosted Clifford Elementary students for an all-inclusive, fun-filled clinic on Tuesday morning at Dodger Stadium. The event was a year-mark event of the LA Dodgers Foundation and involved the elementary school kids taking in a VIP experience at one of the most iconic ballparks in America.

The all-inclusive clinic had many fun-filled activities for the kids. These included arts and crafts, various (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) STEM-based activities to hone a child's mind, and some other experiences based solely on baseball and its tidbits.

Alex Vesia and Kyle Hurt also joined Will Smith and Cara for the all-inclusive clinic. Will taught the kids the importance of keeping a sound mind and a healthy body while doing some easy exercises for the kids as Cara imparted some valuable knowledge via fun-filled STEM activities.

"The Dodgers have always put an emphasis on reaching out to the community and touching lives, and we think it’s important [to go] to schools and interact with the students and bring opportunities that you normally wouldn’t get," said Will Smith about the event on Tuesday

Further, talking about the success of the event and working with kids to provide them with an unforgettable experience at Dodger Stadium, Will Smith said:

"We’re promoting getting healthy, getting outside and just having fun. It’s just a fun day at Dodger Stadium for the kids and trying to give them a memory that they’ll probably remember for the rest of their lives."

Will and his wife have a long tie with Clifford Elementary School, as in April they hosted the LA Reads event, a part of the LADF for the kids of the school. After that event, Will invited the kids to his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium as well.

Will Smith and wife Cara founded Catching Hope Foundation to promote community engagement

It has been a few years since LA Dodgers catcher Will Smith and his wife Cara Smith founded the Catching Hope Foundation. This foundation has some underlying targets, which include promoting literacy, community building, community engagement and physical fitness to lead a long and better life.

Talking about the event and the foundation, Cara Smith said:

“It’s kind of what our foundation stands for, giving kids opportunities and experiences. And what better than to come out to the field and enjoy a fun day? That’s what we’re here to do.”

Will and Cara's Foundation also hosted a comedy show in partnership with Netflix earlier this month.

