WATCH: World Series MVP Jeremy Pena visited celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang's store to get a custom grillz fitted in true Houston Astros tradition

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena stepped up to the plate for the line "Rob the jewelry store and tell 'em make me a grill" from the Nelly smash song "Grillz," which includes renowned Houston rapper Paul Wall, blaring from the speakers at home games at Minute Maid Park.

For those who are unfamiliar with Houston's peculiar but real culture, famous rappers and athletes travel to one man to have jewelry-encrusted "grillz" fashioned specifically for them to wear over their teeth.

Celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang posted these photos featuring Pena. In one photograph, Dang and Pea were seen with Pea wearing a mouthpiece that molded his teeth as they posed in a batting stance.

"@jpena221 He did his part imma do mine #AstrosForTheWin #Champs 🏆 World Series 2022 Grillz Coming Soon" – Johnny Dang

Pena made his MLB debut in 2022.

Jeremy Pena recently made history

Pena has made history in the past few weeks alone by becoming the first rookie shortstop to win a Gold Glove and be named MVP of the championship series.

"Just getting started.🔹 Gold Glove🔸 ALCS MVP🔹 WS MVP🔸 World Series Champion" – Jeremy Pena

Following these honors, the 25-year-old became the first rookie position player in history to be awarded the Fall Classic MVP. He was also among the Astros with the biggest fan base on Monday during the team's World Series parade.

Houston Astros World Series Parade

For those who attended Monday's championship parade who are in the know, Dang and his most well-known client Paul Wall, who is also Dang's business partner, both took part in the procession. Along with the team members, they sat on a double-decker city tour bus.

“We just had a great time Paul Wall x #diamondboyz … #astro #worldseries2022 #parade” -Johnny Dang & Co.

Video of the incident, which took place at Dang's renowned store, was recorded by KPRC's Ari Alexander.

Ari Alexander @AriA1exander Jeremy Peña is at Johnny Dang’s jewelry store for his grill fitting Jeremy Peña is at Johnny Dang’s jewelry store for his grill fitting https://t.co/ccmxbaRW2F

"Jeremy Peña is at Johnny Dang’s jewelry store for his grill fitting" – Ari Alexander

Pena received the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for both the World Series and the American League Championship Series (ALCS) (WS).

