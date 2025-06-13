Watch: WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton's wild pitch before Mets game, eerily reminiscent of 50 Cent

New York Mets fans witnessed WWE superstar Tiffany Stratton take the mound on Thursday for the ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field before the game against the Washington Nationals.

Tiffany Stratton has established herself as one of the most watchable stars in WWE since her promotion to the main roster from NXT in 2024. However, Stratton's wild first pitch on Thursday won't be getting her any plaudits.

Stratton's pitch was way off the mark, flying over the catcher behind the plate and nearly making it to the dugout. The WWE superstar had her hands on the head after her wild pitch.

Her efforts reminded fans of American rapper 50 Cent's first pitch in May 2014 that nearly hit a photographer.

Tiffany Stratton made it to WWE in 2021 and climbed up the ladder by winning the NXT Women's Championship. She made her main roster debut last year and won the Money in the Bank event to earn a title shot.

She cashed in the briefcase and became the Women's WWE Champion by defeating Nia Jax. She defended her title against former champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas this year.

Mets fans react to Tiffany Stratton's wild first pitch

Fans reacted to Tiffany Stratton's first pitch before the Mets game, poking fun at her accuracy.

"It was not tiffy time," wrote a fan.

"Try your other arm next time lol," wrote another fan.

"That’s embarrassing," wrote a fan.

"She needs to stick to wrestling. Baseball isn’t her game," wrote another fan.

However, several fans rallied behind her.

"The arm is strong 💪, accuracy will come," said a fan.

"LEAVE HER ALONE! She’s a treasure," wrote a fan.

While Tiffany Stratton failed to impress from the mound, the Mets survived a late scare from the Nationals in the series finale to secure a 4-3 win, sweeping Washington in the three-game series and making it six consecutive wins.

They hold the best record in baseball after improving to 45-24 for the season, thanks to their winning streak. The Mets will be in action against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

