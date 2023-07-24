WATCH: Yankees Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton seen at Drake's MSG concert

Rapper Drake's performance at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night featured Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

It was not only a treat for music lovers but also a special occasion for New York Yankees fans. Drake was surprised to have Judge and Stanton on stage with him during the "It is All A Blur" Tour.

The presence of Drake, one of the biggest names in music, and the baseball players proved to be electrifying, generating excitement among the already enthusiastic crowd.

Drake and the Yankees elicited intense emotions from the audience in a video that Talkin' Yanks posted on Twitter. Here's the video:

''Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton pulled up with Drake at his MSG show''

Although the Yankees have faced their share of difficulties lately, their recent on-field performances have been excellent.

Even without the injured Judge, they showed tenacity and grit to complete a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. A standout performance by Anthony Rizzo, who went 4-for-4 with a home run, inspired the team and enthralled the crowd.

Aaron Judge's injury update and predicted recovery period

Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees

The impending return of star outfielder Aaron Judge offers hope for the New York Yankees despite their difficulties and standing at the bottom of the AL East. Judge has been out since June 3 with a sprained big right toe, but he's committed to making a successful comeback.

Judge showed his optimism while at a baseball camp for his All Rise Foundation at Fordham University. He said that he has started running bases and reckons his comeback is imminent. Although he does not yet have a set return date, the team and fans are encouraged by his progress.

The Yankees have had difficulties without Judge. The outfielder, nevertheless, continues to have faith in the fortitude and abilities of his teammates to make things right.

Judge's return is eagerly awaited by Yankees fans as the highly anticipated Subway Series against the Mets draws near. They hope that his presence gives the team the much-needed spark for a comeback and rekindle their competitiveness.

