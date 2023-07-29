WATCH: Yankees ace Gerrit Cole gets frustrated with pitch calling during game vs Orioles  

New York Yankees ace pitcher, Gerrit Cole, garnered attention during a recent game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles. Fans were perplexed by his frustration during the game, despite the fact that he is one of the league's top pitchers.

Cole's annoyance grew more noticeable, as Jomboy Media demonstrated on Twitter, and the disapproving sighs and glares were obvious indicators that something was wrong.

Watch the video below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Yankees' unexpected loss to the Orioles in this game was a disappointing result for them. Cole's difficulties proved to be too much for the team's offense to overcome, despite the effort.

Aaron Judge returns from injury after a long absence from the Yankees

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

Aaron Judge made his long-awaited return to the New York Yankees' lineup after being sidelined for nearly two months due to a torn ligament in his right big toe. The team's offensive prowess had suffered significantly from the strong slugger's absence, so his return could not have come at a better time.

This season, the Yankees are in an unusual situation. Although they are currently playing in the bottom spot in the American League East, they still have hopes of making the playoffs.

However, uncertainty looms large for the team as well as Judge personally. He was expected to have another MVP-caliber season before getting hurt, but destiny had other plans.

Judge smiled as he walked back onto the field, displaying a mix of optimism and trepidation. His long-term viability as a player had been questioned due to the injury, but recent imaging revealed enough healing to allow him to resume play.

With his return, the Yankees' lineup will be strengthened, reducing their offensive struggles. The team is currently ranked 21st in runs scored and 23rd in OPS. But, there is still time to turn things around, as there are still 58 games left in the season.

Judge underwent numerous MRIs and made slow but steady progress toward returning to the field. He and the Yankees medical staff agree that the time is right for him to return and that the team needs his presence to boost morale.

The future is still unclear, but with Judge's bat back in the lineup, there is newfound optimism that the flawed Yankees will overcome their difficulties and prevail for the remainder of the season.