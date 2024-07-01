WATCH: Yankees ace Gerrit Cole gives birthday shoutout to son Caden with special on-camera message during interview post-Blue Jays victory

It was a perfect weekend for the New York Yankees fans. The reigning Cy Young ace Gerrit Cole recorded his first win on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, winning the series for his team. With this, The Yankees finally ended their series losing streak and will enter July with a 54-37 record as the top team in the American League.

It was a remarkable moment for Cole who had been sidelined since Spring Training for injury to return to the mound at Yankee Stadium and have his first win of the season. However, it became more special as the victory came on the same day as his eldest Caden’s birthday.

Gerrit Cole wished Carden, now four years old, during the post-game interview with Yes Network.

“I just wanna add one more thing. Hey, Caden, Happy Birthday! I love you, dude,” Cole said.

In 2020, on 30th June, Gerrit and Amy (Crawford) Cole welcomed their firstborn son Caden. Last year, in January, Caden became a big brother when Everett joined the Cole family. On 19th June, little Caden attended the Yankees-Orioles game to cheer for his daddy’s debut game of this season.

His previous two starts earned him eight runs in eight innings. However, he managed to lower his ERA to 6.23 after holding the Blue Jays lineup for five innings, while giving up the only run of the night.

Gerrit Cole's son Caden received a heartfelt wish from Brandon Crawford’s wife Jalynne on his birthday

After Gerrit Cole’s first win of the season, his wife, Amy shared the special moment on her Instagram Story, saying:

“W for little man’s 4th bday.”

Image Credit: Amy Cole (Crawford) / Instagram

Caden also received birthday wishes from Jalynne April Crawford, Brandon Crawford’s wife, who shared a photo on Instagram capturing all the little ones from both families together. Amy reshared the post with Jalynne’s message:

“Happy birthday, Caden! We all love you.”

Image Credit: Amy Cole (Crawford) / Instagram

With the rest of the rotation members in good shape, Cole can take his time to adjust in the league and find his rhythm to help the Yankees continue their hot streak.

