WATCH: Yankees' Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton add star power to Knicks vs. 76ers NBA playoff game at Madison Square Garden

The NY Yankees have had an amazing start to the 2024 MLB season and much credit can be bestowed upon Juan Soto, but besides him, SS Anthony Volpe and DH Giancarlo Stanton have also produced some quality at-bats.

1B Anthony Rizzo, OF Oswaldo Cabrera, and the entire New York bullpen have been in red-hot form for the ballclub since the onset of the new season and have massively contributed to the Yankees early success this year.

While these players play hardball when inside the diamond and give their all to rake in victories for their ballclub, they love to indulge in various activities off-field during their time off from the field.

While the NBA playoffs are in full swing, Yankees stars Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton were spotted sitting in the celebrity row at the Madison Square Garden, overlooking Game 2 of the Round 1 playoffs between the Knicks and the Sixers on Monday night.

Take a look at the video here:

The Bronx Bombers are 16-8 for the season, thanks to their in-form batting lineup and pitching depth, despite not having their first-choice ace in Gerrit Cole. Anthony Volpe and Stanton have been successful in their No. 1 and No. 4 spots in the batting lineup, respectively.

While Anthony Volpe is batting at an average of .286, with two home runs and nine RBIs, Giancarlo Stanton has been highly proficient with his plate discipline, as he has a batting average of .232, with five home runs, ten RBIs, and an OPS of .786 so far this season.

The Yankees have tied the series against the A's after a two-RBI night by DH Giancarlo Stanton

The Yankees were at it again on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, as they won the contest 4-3. The Bombers had lost game 1 on Monday but fought back in game 2 thanks to Giancarlo Stanton's two RBI hits and Anthony Rizzo blasting a two-run bomb to score the Yankee runs for the night.

The top five hitters in the NY Yankees offensive lineup generated a hit each, as besides Giancarlo Stanton and Rizzo, Anthony Volpe, Juan Soto, and captain Aaron Judge did just enough to take New York over the finish line in Game 2.

The Bronx Bombers complete their four-game series against the Oakland A's on Thursday at Yankee Stadium. After which, they hit the road to play a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers and a four-game series against their division rivals and incumbent AL East champions, the Baltimore Orioles.

