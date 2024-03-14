WATCH: Yankees captain Aaron Judge hits home run as new face of Ralph Lauren's Polo Est. 67 fragrance campaign

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is not only busy with spring training; he's also booked off the field. The star outfielder is now the new ambassador for Ralph Lauren's Polo Est. 67 fragrance campaign.

The fashion company announced the former American League MVP as the symbol of its Polo Est. 67 eau de toilette on Instagram.

Aaron Judge also said in an exclusive interview with People that the fashion company's "Design Your Dreams" campaign relates to his experiences in life.

"It is such an honor to be the face of the campaign because it's all about following your dreams no matter what, which is something that I can truly relate to with my experiences in life and sports." - Judge said.

His ongoing campaign with Ralph Lauren adds to Judge's impressive portfolio of endorsements, which includes the likes of Jordan Brand, Topps and Hulu.

Aaron Judge fighting with injuries ahead of Opening Day

In a sour turn of events, it seems like the New York Yankees won't be 100% healthy come Opening Day. As previously reported, ace pitcher Gerrit Cole would miss at least a month of the season due to an elbow injury.

Now, Aaron Judge is reported to be dealing with several issues, though he is still expected to be in the lineup when the season begins.

On Monday, the Yankees captain underwent an MRI after feeling pain in his abdominal area. The test produced clean results. However, the star outfielder's batting activities had been halted at least until later this week to avoid any further issues.

Aaron Judge is also reportedly dealing with a minor oblique issue on top of his big toe. This injury happened in an unusual incident at Dodger Stadium last year, which sidelined him for two months.

Yankee fans are hoping that their stars' health will hold up as they attempt to make a deep postseason run this year.

