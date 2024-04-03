WATCH: Yankees captain Aaron Judge launches first home run of 2024 season

Aaron Judge is arguably the hardest hitter in the MLB, but the New York Yankees captain had remained relatively quiet to start the season. Well, that all changed on Wednesday, as the former American League MVP launched his first home run of the season.

"AARON JUDGE GIVES THE YANKEES A ONE-RUN LEAD ON HIS FIRST HR OF THE SEASON" - @FiresideYankees

The New York Yankees superstar made an immediate impact on Wednesday's matchup against the World Series runner-ups, the Arizona Diamondbacks. Aaron Judge crushed a Merrill Kelly to deep center field, giving the Bronx Bombers an early 2-1 lead over the D-Backs.

It's been a relatively slow start to the season for Judge. Entering Wednesday's action, the slugging outfielder had only recorded 3 hits for the club. That being said, the rest of the team had helped him carry the load, posting an American League East-leading 5-1 record.

The fact that the team not only survived but thrived during Judge's slow start to the season is concerning to the rest of the league as the Yankees could become a true juggernaut when Aaron Judge is hot.

"Last year, Aaron Judge hit the first home run of the 2023 MLB regular season. Who will hit the first home run in 2024?" - @CommishFilmRoom

Last year during an injury-plagued season, Judge remained one of the most menacing power-hitters in the MLB. Although he was limited to only 106 games last season, the 2021 AL MVP still managed to rack up a whopping 37 home runs, 75 RBIs, and a .267 batting average. If he can remain healthy in 2024, he could yet again push for 50+ home runs.

Aaron Judge will have some elite reinforcements for the 2024 season

Even though Judge finished with some impressive numbers, the superstar slugger was forced to shoulder much of the New York Yankees offense last season. Although he will be expected to rack up massive numbers and produce for the Bronx Bombers this year, he will welcome some additional talent to the lineup.

This offseason the Yankees added a number of proven stars, including Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, and Trent Grisham, who will all play an important role for the team this year. Soto in particular will certainly lighten the responsibility on Judge, as the young outfielder is one of the best in the MLB.

