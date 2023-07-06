Watch: Yankees fans erupt with MVP chants as cameraman Pete Stendel gets carted off the field after scary incident

After an unfortunate incident, the New York Yankees' game versus the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday had to be suspended.

Longtime Yankees cameraman Pete Stendel was stretchered off the field in the fifth inning after being struck in the head by an errant throw.

As he was led off the pitch, he gave the audience the peace sign. Yankees fans yelled "MVP" as Stendel was carried off the pitch.

Watch:

Yankees fans chanted "MVP" for Pete Stendel

Fans later showed their appreciation for Stendel online:

"MVPete," wrote one while the other commented: "Once he Heals he gets to throw out the first pitch and take a curtain call."

According to Christian Arnold of the New York Post, Stendel was hit as Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson attempted to turn a double play but his throw to first base went over Ryan O'Hearn's head.

Play was halted for over 10 minutes while Stendel was treated by stadium staff. While being checked, Michael Kay stated on the program that he was speaking and aware.

Yankees game is currently under delay as a cameraman was hit in the head on an overthrow. He is talking and conscious according to Michael Kay on the broadcast.



He is talking and conscious according to Michael Kay on the broadcast. Yankees game is currently under delay as a cameraman was hit in the head on an overthrow.He is talking and conscious according to Michael Kay on the broadcast. https://t.co/hKjrGHHnRm

Who is Yankees cameraman Pete Stendel?

Stendel is the Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network's cameraman. He's a Long Branch, New Jersey, native and has contributed to a number of well-known productions throughout the course of his career, including Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York in 2001.

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

The same year, he also recorded the Super Bowl XXXV Halftime Show, which featured performances by Britney Spears, Aerosmith, and NSYNC.

Stendel was nominated in 2001 for Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video for a Miniseries, Movie, or Special thanks to these two productions.

