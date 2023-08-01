WATCH: Yankees fans rain boos as team loses game vs Rays

The New York Yankees fanbase has always had an odd reputation. They are the biggest critic of their own team. Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays saw something similar.

While the team was struggling to play, Yankees fans rained down boos at the team. Fans booed as the team lost 5-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The loss made the Yankees drop to 55-51 while being 3.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyler Glasnow pitched seven remarkable innings while the Tampa Bay Rays hit four homers early during the match, thereby sealing their victory against the opponent.

The Tampa Bay Rays currently leads the American League wild-card standings. They are presently seated one and a half games behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East.

The 4th homer of the night saw the Yankees fans booing them down as team staggered against the Rays.

The Barstool Sports posted about the situation that befell upon the team during match against the Rays.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Boos rain down in Yankee Stadium as the last place team that plays there has given up their 4th HR of the night @StoolBaseball pic.twitter.com/VgWRxkNJP0

“Boos rain down in Yankee Stadium as the last place team that plays there has given up their 4th HR of the night” – the post read.

Talkin’ Yanks also posted a snippet from the game where the fans can be heard booing down their team.

“Lotta boos after Stanton strikes out” – the post read.

Will the comeback of Aaron Judge be able to save the future of the New York Yankees?

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees watches his ball as he hits a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 29, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge had registered a two-run homer, marking his 20th of the season, on top of the third inning during Saturday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. This was his second game after coming back from his injury.

His gigantic 442-foot home run helped the Yankees take the lead in the third inning, despite losing the game eventually.

On Monday night, Aaron Judge walked three times and the New York Yankees were held to three hits.

Presently, fans believe that there’s no hope for the Yankees if Judge fails to perform to the best of his abilities. They possibly believe that every player in the team should play like Judge in order to help the team to the play offs.