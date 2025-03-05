Watch: Yankees legend Roger Clemens lights up TGL regular-season finale by channeling inner Toby Keith

Roger Clemens was in attendance on Wednesday night for the Tomorrow's Golf League (TGL) regular season finale and made quite the appearance. The former New York Yankees legend has continued to stay in the spotlight since his playing days and he showed off some of his singing skills on Tuesday.

This was the first year for TGL and it became an event that brought out huge celebrities each night. A TGL reporter was able to catch up with Roger Clemens in a video shared on X and the caption broke down how the interview went.

"It's karaoke night at TGL 🎤"

Marty Smith was the person interviewing Roger Clemens, and he instinctively broke out in a karaoke-style rendition of a song by Toby Keith. "Dream Walkin'" was the song that Clemens chose to sing, a 1998 release by one of the best country singers of his generation.

"She left a yellow rose and a long-neck bottle on the table beside by bed. With a short little note said I had a good time, it was written in lipstick red," Clemens sang.

It has been a busy few days for Roger Clemens and he has been able to add several impressive memories. Earlier on Tuesday, Clemens was able to exchange lineup cards with his son Kody before the New York Yankees played the Philadelphia Phillies.

Roger Clemens spending time at Yankees Spring Training with Max Fried and others

Even though Roger Clemens pitched for several teams throughout his Major League Baseball career, he is well-remembered for his World Series titles with the New York Yankees. Clemens has transitioned into a baseball coach since his playing days ended, and he is in Spring Training with the current Yankees team.

Starting pitcher Max Fried just joined the Yankees this offseason as a free agent, and he recently revealed a conversation he had with Clemens.

“It was really cool to be able to sit there and pick the brain of a guy that’s won seven Cy Young [Awards],” Fried said via MLB.com. “You sit and listen to whatever he has to say. The fact that he was able to sit and watch and give me some feedback on things he saw, and just pitching in general, it’s really special.”

Roger Clemens was not elected to the Hall of Fame after 10 years on the ballot, but he remains one of the best pitchers in MLB history.

