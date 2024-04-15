WATCH: Yankees Pitcher Nestor Cortes executes sneaky fake pitch against the Guardians

Nestor Cortes is coming off the mound after pitching against the Cleveland Guardians. Although the New York Yankees came close to victory, defensive mistakes led to a narrow defeat (8-7). Cortes started well but eventually ended up surrendering four runs in four innings.

The Bronx Bombers failed to retain their lead after losing an intense extra-inning game. Apart from their defensive mishaps and loss, Cortes was the game's highlight with his sneaky fake pitch. The southpaw is known for his antics on the field but he took the game to a whole new level with this move.

Cortes deliberately faked a crafty pitch to distract the hitter. However, it caught the attention of fans and turned out to be an unforgettable sight. Here's a look at Nestor Cortes's ingenious move.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Cortes was pitching to Andres Gimenez at the bottom of the second inning. Despite being famous for his windups, the fake pitch was a little over the top for Cortes himself.

Nestor Cortes struggled to maintain consistency on the mound

Nestor Contes' fake pitch was probably the only memorable time in his outing against the Guardians. Despite early strikeouts, the talented pitcher soon faltered, yielding home runs and base hits.

In four-plus innings, Cortes struck out six opponent hitters but surrendered four runs, five hits, and one walk in a no-decision game. The 29-year-old struggled with his long ball as Gabriel Arias and Jose Ramirez launched home runs off him.

With a 1-1 record on the season, Cortes is holding a 4.50 ERA with a decent WHIP of 1.14 in 22 innings pitched.

This is not the first time Cortes has shown his special moves against an opponent. He is also remembered for his moves when pitching against Shohei Ohtani.

Expand Tweet

Several MLB fans felt his fake pitch should not be allowed, while some found it hilarious. Cortes is expected to get the ball again when the Yankees take on their AL East rival, Tampa Bay Rays.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.