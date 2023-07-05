WATCH: Yankees' rising star Anthony Volpe's aggressive CPR form leaves MLB fans in stitches

New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe found himself at the center of social media humor after he demonstrated his CPR form during a training session at Yankee Stadium as part of HOPE Week.

While Volpe's baseball performance this year may not have been awe-inspiring, his enthusiastic approach to CPR caught the attention of onlookers.

During the session, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who had experienced a cardiac arrest on-field earlier in the year, joined Volpe and others to promote health training for crisis situations.

As participants practiced chest compressions on a dummy, Volpe's technique stood out as he seemed to apply an extraordinary amount of force

Volpe was a bit harsh while practicing CPR on a dummy in the class, as seen in the video posted on Twitter.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia If you die when Anthony Volpe is around please do not fret because you will be back alive momentarily If you die when Anthony Volpe is around please do not fret because you will be back alive momentarily https://t.co/z2LqlEhTPi

Though Fans on Twitter had a hearty laugh at Volpe's CPR form, little did they know that he had a unique qualification for the task.

Anthony's dad, Dr. Michael Volpe, and his mother, Isabelle de Leon, were passionate Yankees fans who met during medical school. Anthony, born 11 years later, had medical expertise running through his veins.

While the humorous online comments teased Volpe's "rib-crushing" compressions, they also recognized his potential to be an effective lifesaver.

Proper chest compressions require a strong and fast push in the center of the chest, and although Volpe's approach may have been overenthusiastic, his dedication to learning CPR is commendable.

Volpe's participation in the training session highlights the significance of health education and the role of athletes in promoting life-saving techniques.

Anthony Volpe's career statistics

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

Anthony Volpe has made an immediate impact in his debut season with the New York Yankees. Since earning a spot on the Opening Day roster, Volpe has showcased his skills both offensively and defensively.

In his first MLB game, Volpe demonstrated his versatility by drawing a walk, stealing a base, and displaying solid defense.

He followed that up with his first major league hit in the second game of the season, quickly proving himself as a capable contributor.

Volpe's speed on the basepaths has been a standout feature of his game. He became the first Yankee to steal a base in each of his first two Major League games and the fifth player since 1901 to accomplish this feat in three consecutive games.

On May 13, Volpe set a Yankees record by stealing his first 13 career bases without being caught, surpassing the mark previously held by the legendary Joe DiMaggio.

Not only has Volpe shown prowess on the bases, but he has also displayed power at the plate. He hit his first career home run on April 14, becoming the first Yankee shortstop since Bobby Richardson in 1959 to hit a leadoff home run for his first MLB career home run.

On May 10, he added to his highlight reel by hitting a grand slam, becoming the Yankees' first rookie shortstop to achieve this milestone.

Volpe's performance has drawn comparisons to past Yankee greats, as he joined the exclusive company of Alfonso Soriano, Bobby Brown, and Tony Lazzeri as rookies with 10-plus home runs and 15-plus stolen bases in a season.

