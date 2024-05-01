WATCH: Yankees superstar Juan Soto stares down Orioles starter Dean Kremer after crushing 447-foot home run

New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto blasted a mammoth home run and proceeded to stare down Baltimore Orioles starter Dean Kremer in the second game of the series on Tuesday. As seen in the first month of the MLB season, the newly acquired outfielder remains the only bat on fire in a struggling Yankees lineup.

Having fallen 4-1 behind in the game, Soto hit a 447-foot home run in the sixth and stared down the pitcher, lifting the spirits of teammates and fans alike.

He was traded to the New York Yankees from the San Diego Padres over the winter. He has been in stellar form right from the start of the season and things looked good as he seemed to be forming a solid partnership with Aaron Judge. However, things have gone south in recent games as Judge and the rest of the New York lineup have struggled with consistency at the plate.

The Yankees entered Tuesday's game having been shut out by the Orioles the day before and found themselves 4-1 down in the fourth inning. Nonetheless, Soto remains in hot form, starting his night with a walk in the first before hitting a single in the third. In his third at-bat in the sixth, he launched a moonshot 447 feet into the sky and stared down Baltimore starter Dean Kremer before rounding the bases.

Taking a deeper look at Juan Soto's incredible start for the Yankees

While his future with the New York Yankees is still unclear, Juan Soto has been the standout player for the team in the opening month of the season. His sixth-inning blast against the Baltimore Orioles was his eighth home run of the season, taking his average to .325 for the year.

As all the numbers indicate, this is Soto's best start to a season since 2020, which was the only season with better numbers. It is his seventh season in the major leagues and the 25-year-old is firmly on course for a Hall of Fame career in MLB.

