WATCH: Yankees superstar Juan Soto talks trash to Astros catcher following second walk of game

Few players in the MLB play with the same passion as Juan Soto. The 25-year-old from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic has made a living by being aggressive at the plate, with his "Soto Shuffle" becoming a part of the modern-day baseball vocabulary.

If there is one clear thing, it is the fact that the superstar outfielder wants to play baseball. During Thursday's matchup between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, it was clear that Juan Soto was getting frustrated with the way he was being pitched.

"Soto is tired of walking lmaooo" - @TalkinYanks

In the bottom of the 5th inning, the New York Yankees superstar was walked for the second time, something he was clearly not enthused about. Following the 4th ball of the at-bat, Soto could be seen trash-talking Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz.

The three-time All-Star and 2019 World Series champion is one of the most dangerous batters in the MLB. It's understandable why the Houston Astros would be cautious when pitching to Soto, a treatment that the outfielder sees often across the MLB. While getting on base is an important part of the game, it's clear that the Yankees slugger wants to hit.

"We’re witnessing the Juan Soto Villan arch and it makes me so happy" - @Buhhlockaye

The two walks on Thursday against the Houston Astros put his season total to 28. These walks tied Soto with his teammate Aaron Judge for second in the MLB for total walks drawn. Only Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers has drawn more, as he leads the league with 29 total walks.

Juan Soto has not only been one of the best Yankees but one of the best players in the MLB this season

The young slugging outfielder has been on fire to start the 2024 campaign. After a blockbuster trade saw Soto move from the San Diego Padres to the New York Yankees this offseason, he has picked up where he left off in 2023. Thanks to his impressive performances, New York not only found themselves near the top of AL, but he has quickly become a fan-favorite.

The talented superstar is considered one of the favorites right now to contend for the AL MVP Award. So far this season, Juan Soto has an impressive .336 batting average with 9 home runs, 33 RBIs, and 4 stolen bases.

