WATCH: Yoshinobu Yamamoto introduces unique opportunity for Dodgers fans on Japanese-born pitcher's first bobblehead night

Japanese-born sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto is now wreaking havoc in the majors for the Los Angeles Dodgers. After signing a 12-year contract for $325 million, the pitcher is arguably a great asset for a Dodgers team aspiring to win the World Series this year.

The Dodgers are organizing Yamamoto's first bobblehead night on June 13. With that, there comes an opportunity for fans to throw out a ceremonial first pitch, which the pitcher shared in a video.

"We are looking for a fan to throw out a ceremonial first pitch on my bobblehead night on June 13. If you are a fan of mine and interested, please enter," Yamamoto said.

Those who are interested need to send a short video of themselves explaining why they are Yoshinobu Yamamoto's biggest fan. They can talk about their favorite Yamamoto moment and after assessment, one fan will get to throw the first pitch at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto earns praise after his latest start against the Yankees

Last Friday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto faced a formidable challenge in the New York Yankees in the Bronx. However, he sent down the Yankees hitters in one of his hardest throwing starts since leaving NPB.

Yamamoto eclipsed the 98-mph mark, the hardest he has thrown since leaving Orix Buffaloes. Not only that, he pitched seven scoreless innings and helped the Dodgers earn a 2-1 victory. He only allowed two hits and two walks while striking out seven hitters.

"You could just see it," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said about Yamamoto. "He felt it. He knew we needed it, and it brought out the best in him. I can't say enough about his effort tonight."

His fellow teammate Teoscar Hernandez was also impressed by the Japanese pitcher.

"The things he did in Japan, he showed today," Hernandez said. "He didn't win three MVPs and three Cy Youngs just because he's Yoshinobu. He's a good pitcher, and he showed it today."

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge had nothing but praise for the pitcher, who kept the Yankees lineup off the mark.

"He signed the deal he did for a reason -- he's a great pitcher," Judge said. "That curveball, splitter and that good heater that ran up to 97, 98 tonight. He kept guys off balance, kept us on the ground, and we couldn't get anything in the air."

Notably, the New York Yankees were one of the few teams in discussion to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto during the offseason. However, the most sought-after free agent signed with the Dodgers and is already proving why he's worth every penny.

