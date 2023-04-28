Watch: Young woman steals a kiss from stranger after boyfriend refuses to oblige on kiss cam at baseball game.

A baseball game between Sultanes de Monterrey and the Diablos Rojos del México turned interesting at the Mobil Super Stadium. A young lady ended up kissing a stranger sitting right behind her when her boyfriend refused to kiss the mademoiselle.

Rarest of the rare, right?

The oops moment was caught when Kiss Cam scanned the crowd and selected the couple. While the images were shown on the jumbotron screen, the young woman was highly willing to kiss her partner.

However, the boyfriend didn't approach. Presumably disappointed, the girlfriend went ahead and kissed a random guy on the lips sitting behind her.

Martinalgui @MartinoliCuri JAJAJAJAJA ALV, pobre cabrón. ☹️



Soldado caído en la Kiss Cam de los Sultanes. JAJAJAJAJA ALV, pobre cabrón. ☹️Soldado caído en la Kiss Cam de los Sultanes. https://t.co/hT6jMdP8qh

"Fallen soldier in the Kiss Cam of the Sultans." - Martinagulai

A clip of the act from the game went viral on social media. It was also reposted by Sultanes de Monterrey on Twitter.

Boyfriend's viral reaction at the baseball game was heartbreaking

A young woman steals a kiss from a stranger after her boyfriend refuses to oblige on the kiss cam.

The video of the girlfriend smooching a random dude took the internet by storm at the Sultanes de Monterrey versus Diablos Rojos del México game. Afterward, the concerned boyfriend became the butt of jokes.

He was shocked and deeply embarrassed by her date's gesture.

