WATCH: Young Yankees fan denies Austin Wells an RBI with impressive catch, gets schooled on baseball rules

Austin Wells hit a ground-rule double in Wednesday's win for the New York Yankees. It was a big hit for a player who had been struggling for some time this season, which is his first full campaign in the majors. If not for a fan who grabbed the ball as it was careening towards the corner, it might have produced a run.

A ground-rule double means every offensive player can only move up two bases. So since Gleyber Torres was on first, he had to stop at third. Otherwise, since it was a slower batted ball and going into the corner, and Torres was running on contact, he might have scored to extend the lead.

The Houston Astros caught a break there, though it didn't matter to the ultimate result of the game. Another fan was quick to point out the "mistake" the youngster had made, educating him on the rules and informing him that he had inadvertently prevented a run. Check it out below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Yankees ultimately won 9-4 anyway, so the fact that they didn't go up 6-1 in the third inning is rather inconsequential. It did prevent Wells from adding an RBI to his total, but his performance was one of the better ones of his season, going 2/4 with a run scored.

Austin Wells beginning to find form

It hasn't been the prettiest season for rookie catcher Austin Wells, who has a .200 batting average and a .650 OPS. Neither of those match his spring training form where he was hitting extremely well.

Austin Wells has been hitting well

However, it has been much more positive of late. Since April 22, Wells has been hitting at a 194 wRC+ clip. He's slashing .333/.438/.593. He has a better wRC+ than Juan Soto during that span.

The 0.6 fWAR he's accumulated during that time is third on the team. He has slowly become a much more capable hitter, showing the promise that the Yankees wanted to capitalize on. He's still splitting time behind the plate with Jose Trevino, but he's much less of a hole in the lineup now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback