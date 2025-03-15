WATCH: Zach Eflin’s heartwarming reaction as wife Lauren and daughters reveal news of his Opening Day start for Orioles

Orioles ace Zach Eflin received heartwarming news from his wife Lauren and their daughters on Friday. Eflin has been happily married to his longtime girlfriend since December 2020 and together they are proud parents to four kids. Together they reside in Baltimore where Zach has been playing professional baseball with the Orioles since his mid-season trade last year.

After Friday's spring training session at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida, Zach Eflin was asked to meet with manager Brandon Hyde and pitching coach Drew French, who shut the door behind Eflin.

Hyde then proceeded to give an iPad to Eflin stating that a special group of people had endearing news for him. It was Zach's wife Lauren and their kids who made the following announcement:

"One, two, three, blast off," said the kids in unison.

"You’re the Opening Day starter," said Lauren in jubilation.

Watch the video here:

"Zach got the news from his girls."

This will be the second year running that Eflin starts on the opening day. Last year he made the start with the Rays against the Blue Jays which ended up in a loss but this time he will be hopeful of registering a better start with the Orioles.

In the video announcement by his wife and kids, Zach Eflin said:

“Honestly, I’m getting chills right now. I don’t know a better way to find out than from the people you love the most.”

He will be making his opening day start against the Blue Jays for the second straight year away from home at the Rogers Center in Toronto on Mar 27. Reflecting on being named the Orioles' opening-day starter, Eflin said:

"Now that I’ve done it before, kind of know how to prepare myself."

Zach Eflin hopes that his wife Lauren and kids can travel to Toronto for his opening day start

Zach Eflin is hoping that his wife Lauren and kids can be there at Rogers Center for his opening day start on Mar 27. He addressed one small problem with their travel, as he said:

“I have my passport, but somehow, we cannot find the other passports right now. We’re looking. We’re looking everywhere. I don’t know how realistic it is for four kids under [4] to go through customs and everything...

"I probably shouldn’t be telling you this because I’m probably going to get a lot of crap later from my wife. But yeah, I would love for them to be there, obviously."

So far, Eflin has made two preseason starts with a 0-0 record in spring training.

