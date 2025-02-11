"Watched Knox's Eagles fly" - Joe Kelly's wife Ashley shares sneak peek of son's Super Bowl-themed early birthday celebration

On Sunday, pitcher Joe Kelly's wife, Ashley Nicole, took to Instagram to share a series of snaps, featuring her son Knox, as he celebrated his birthday with a Philadelphia Eagles-themed birthday bash.

"Watched Knox’s Eagles fly & celebrated him turning NINE (soon) 🏈9️⃣🎂 SUPERBOWL 2025 was lit!" Ashley Nicole Kelly captioned her Instagram post

From the pictures, it was clear that there were plenty of fun activities for Knox and his friends to enjoy, along with plenty of tasty treats that kept the kids coming back for more. The main event of the party, however, was undoubtedly watching the biggest football game of the season, Super Bowl LIX, together as the Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The way the game panned out would have been exactly what Knox Kelly hoped for, as the Eagles dominated nearly the entire game. Although the Chiefs showed some fight toward the end, it proved to be too little too late, as the Eagles securing a 40-22 victory. Just like Knox, two Eagles players, running back Saquon Barkley and cornerback Cooper DeJean, also celebrated a perfect birthday on Sunday.

Joe Kelly's wife Ashley shares adorable story of pitcher's fanboy moment

On January 31, Ashley Nicole, wife of three-time World Series champion Joe Kelly, took to Instagram to share a picture featuring her husband. In the caption, she shared the adorable story of how Joe, who is a seasoned veteran himself, felt "like he was seven again", after interacting with his favorite baseball player, Ken Griffey Jr.

"When an MLB Vet feels like he’s 7 again ⚾️ Ken Griffey Jr. took this photo of Joe pitching in South Korea during last season’s Seoul Series. He reached out to little ol’ me to have it mailed to JK. He opened it, I told him who took the photo, he did this little twinkle toe type dance, grabbed some bubble gum and now we have a glimpse at this Big Kid whose favorite player of all time made his dreams come true! You’re the absolute 🐐 @therealkengriffeyjr THANK YOU!" Ashley Nicole Kelly captioned her Instagram post

After retiring from his baseball career, Griffey became a photographer and now covers numerous MLB games. At one such game, he captured a photo of Joe Kelly on the mound and later mailed it to the Kelly family.

