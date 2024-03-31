"Watching Soto in the cage" - Oswaldo Cabrera sheds insights into inspiration behind Yankees redemption after spring training

On Saturday at Minute Maid Park, Oswaldo Cabrera and Juan Soto played an important role in the New York Yankees 5-3 win against the Houston Astros. Cabrera tied the game with his second homer at 3-3 and Soto’s line drive gave the Yankees a 4-3 lead in the seventh inning.

However, Cabrera’s spring training performance wasn’t too great. He struggled at the beginning of the spring, only getting one hit in 23 at-bats.

When Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic asked about the change in performance, Cabrera said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“A lot of work with my hitting coach. A lot of work watching Soto in the cage. I know it’s funny but that guy has a lot of things that make Soto be Soto.”

Expand Tweet

During the first three games of the series, Cabrera has driven in six RBIs and two homers with a total of seven hits in 12 at bats.

Juan Soto looks forward to Yankees lineup spot ahead of captain Aaron Judge

Juan Soto and Aaron Judge duo are one of the most anticipated combinations this season. Recently, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic approached Soto to discuss his position in the second spot just ahead of Aaron Judge in the New York Yankees lineup.

“It’s incredible. The way we all care in ourself hitting in front of Judge is going to be huge for me,” Juan Soto said. “I was gonna get pitches to see. They are still gonna try to make me chase in this and that but definitely I’m gonna get to see more pitches in the strike zone.”

Expand Tweet

On the Yankees’ opening day game against the Houston Astros, Juan Soto showcased his defensive prowess. When asked about his focus on improving his defense this season, Soto said:

“For me, it's really important. I mean, it's like people say, all offenses win games, but defense win championships. So I think I can improve that part of my game, and I really work hard this all season.”

“I really focus on it now moving back to right field. I wanted to really get good jumps and everything in the right field and make it feel comfortable again. So I really work on it.”

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.